Donald Trump
Trump ignites trade war against all, slaps 20% tariff on EU, 10% on Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova April 3, 2025 12:20 AM 1 min read
Trump supporters cheers as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., on July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump on April 2 announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the country, along with higher rates for dozens of countries that maintain trade surpluses with the United States.

He claimed the measure would ultimately strengthen the U.S. economy and lower prices for consumers, adding that it will serve as a hard reset for American industry.

Speaking at the “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the Rose Garden, Trump said the United States had been exploited for decades by both allies and adversaries, describing the nation as having been "looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered."

Cambodia faces the highest tariff at 49%, followed by Vietnam at 46%. The European Union is set to receive a 20% tariff, while goods from China will be hit with an additional 34%. Ukraine is also included on the list, subject to a 10% tariff.

Russia and Belarus are not included on the list, according to the charts from the White House.

This is likely because, since 2022, trade and economic relations between the United States and both countries have been governed by sanctions and special restrictions. As a result, tariff policy is no longer reciprocal but driven by sanctions.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.