Friday, January 27, 2023

Reuters: Baltic states bought twice as much LPG from Russia in 2022, some was likely sold to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 5:57 pm
In 2022, Baltic countries doubled the imports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Russia, compared to 2021, Reuters reported on Jan. 27, citing data from three trading and freight-handling sources covering the region. The total LPG imports for Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia grew to 331,000 tonnes in 2022, Reuters said.

According to an unnamed trader cited by Reuters, Ukraine buys LPG from Latvia and Lithuania, “which is likely to be of Russian origin.”

Though most European countries set a goal of decreasing their dependence on Russian gas following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and imposed restrictions on Russian gas imports, LPG is not targeted by the EU sanctions.

