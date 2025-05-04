Pro-Russian 'Immortal Regiment' rally takes place in US capital, Ukrainian activists respond with counter-protest

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pro-Russian demonstrators staged an Immortal Regiment rally in Washington, D.C, on May 3 to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, representatives of NFO Ukrainian Cultural Front D.C. reported on Facebook.

It was the first Immortal Regiment rally in the U.S. capital in six years. Ukrainian nationals staged a protest in response.

The Immortal Regiment was originally a grassroots campaign launched in 2012 to honor WWII veterans. Its members have complained that it has since been co-opted by the Kremlin and transformed into a political spectacle.

While officially commemorating relatives who fought in World War II, the march reinforces narratives of Russian military glory and is used to legitimize Moscow's current military actions, including the war against Ukraine.

The rally, held ahead of Russia’s Victory Day on May 9, began at Lafayette Square Park near the White House and ended at the World War II Memorial.

Washington police blocked streets and guarded the march's participants.

"That's the crazy reality. We have a Russian march in the middle of Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States... Justifying war crimes seems fine," Marichka Hlyten, an activist with the Ukrainian Cultural Front D.C., said in a video posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian protesters carried flags and posters that read "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is wanted for genocide," "Honor the dead, bring Russia to justice," and "Putin = Hitler."

They also displayed a photo of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, tortured in Russian captivity, according to the Ukrainian Cultural Front DC NGO.

Russian activists take part in an "Immortal Regiment" march to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the "Great Patriotic War" in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2025. (Amid Farah / AFP via Getty Images) Counter-protesters gather as Russian activists take part in an "Immortal Regiment" march to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the "Great Patriotic War" (Amid Farahi / AFP via Getty Images) Counter-protesters gather as Russian activists take part in an "Immortal Regiment" march to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the "Great Patriotic War" (Amid Farahi / AFP via Getty Images)

An activist told the Ukrainian broadcaster News.LIVE that the Russian media covering the event kept their distance from the Ukrainian protest to skew coverage for domestic audiences.

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, is a cornerstone of Putin's nationalist narrative. By glorifying the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Putin aims to rally support, display military power, and frame Russia as a heroic nation resisting Western aggression.