Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 2 children, damages shopping mall

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A wave of explosions was heard in Kyiv overnight on May 4 as Russia launched a drone attack against the capital, according to local authorities.

Two children aged 14 and 17 were injured in the attack, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said via his official Telegram channel.

Debris from the drones damaged several houses and vehicles in various parts of the city, including the Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Svyatoshynskyi districts. In the Obolonskyi district, the Dream Town shopping mall was damaged, and at least seven cars and the top floors of a high-rise caught fire.

First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russia stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian civilians in the past weeks, resulting in numerous casualties reported in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire for Russia's Victory Day commemorations between May 7 and 9 — a proposal that President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a "theatrical performance," designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for Moscow.