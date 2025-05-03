The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, Kyiv, Civilian targets
Edit post

Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 2 children, damages shopping mall

by Olena Goncharova May 4, 2025 1:53 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the sunset over the right bank of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A wave of explosions was heard in Kyiv overnight on May 4 as Russia launched a drone attack against the capital, according to local authorities.

Two children aged 14 and 17 were injured in the attack, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said via his official Telegram channel.

Debris from the drones damaged several houses and vehicles in various parts of the city, including the Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Svyatoshynskyi districts. In the Obolonskyi district, the Dream Town shopping mall was damaged, and at least seven cars and the top floors of a high-rise caught fire.

First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack.

Russia stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian civilians in the past weeks, resulting in numerous casualties reported in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire for Russia's Victory Day commemorations between May 7 and 9 — a proposal that President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a "theatrical performance," designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for Moscow.

Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian fighter jet in ‘world-first’ strike, intelligence says
The unprecedented operation allegedly took place on May 2 near the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.