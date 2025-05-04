Ukraine reportedly attacks Russian Strela electromechanical plant in Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine attacked the Strela electromechanical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on April 4, destroying two workshops, Russian pro-government Telegram channel Shot reported.

The attack sparked a fire covering an area of 250 square meters (about 2,690 square feet), damaging critical infrastructure of the plant, Shot wrote.

The Strela plant, located in Suzemka near the Ukrainian border, produces radar equipment, transformers, chokes, and other electronics for Russia's defense, aerospace, and electronics industries.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed a fire had broken out at an industrial plant in Suzemka but did not name the facility.

"There was a fire at an industrial plant, production and administrative buildings were destroyed. There are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that one drone was destroyed over the region but did not comment on the strike or the damage to the Strela plant.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify all the claims, and Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the attack.

The strike on Strela comes as part of a broader wave of Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian military and industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian drones struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia's Vladimir Oblast on April 30, damaging two buildings and sparking a fire.