Ukraine reportedly attacks Russian Strela electromechanical plant in Bryansk Oblast

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 4, 2025 2:43 PM 1 min read
Smoke rises over the site of a reported attack at the Strela electromechanical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, on May 4, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)
Ukraine attacked the Strela electromechanical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on April 4, destroying two workshops, Russian pro-government Telegram channel Shot reported.

The attack sparked a fire covering an area of 250 square meters (about 2,690 square feet), damaging critical infrastructure of the plant, Shot wrote.

The Strela plant, located in Suzemka near the Ukrainian border, produces radar equipment, transformers, chokes, and other electronics for Russia's defense, aerospace, and electronics industries.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, confirmed a fire had broken out at an industrial plant in Suzemka but did not name the facility.

"There was a fire at an industrial plant, production and administrative buildings were destroyed. There are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that one drone was destroyed over the region but did not comment on the strike or the damage to the Strela plant.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify all the claims, and Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the attack.

The strike on Strela comes as part of a broader wave of Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian military and industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian drones struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia's Vladimir Oblast on April 30, damaging two buildings and sparking a fire.

4 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
“The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on May 9 while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, commenting on the attacks.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
