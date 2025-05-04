The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Russia, Tanks
Edit post

Kim Jong Un touts tank development as part of North Korea’s military modernization

by Olena Goncharova May 4, 2025 7:35 AM 2 min read
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a departure ceremony at the airport after Russian-North Korean talks, June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang, North Korea (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a major tank production facility, praising what he called "great progress in the core technology of Korean-style tanks," state news agency KCNA reported on May 4.

Kim emphasized that developing advanced tanks and armored vehicles is central to strengthening the country’s conventional forces and reaching the ruling party's plan "for the second revolution in armored force," he said during the visit, according to Reuters.

The inspection marks the latest in a series of events highlighting North Korea’s focus on upgrading its conventional military alongside its nuclear and missile capabilities.

In recent weeks, Kim has overseen the launch of a new naval destroyer and observed tests of new drone systems.

The renewed push comes amid growing concerns from South Korean and U.S. officials, who believe North Korea may be receiving technical and military assistance from Russia.

In return, Pyongyang is suspected of supplying ammunition and missiles to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. In late April, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

In a statement reported by KCNA news agency, the ruling Workers’ Party described the deployment as demonstrating the "highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between North Korea and Russia.

On May 1, KCNA reported that Russia and North Korea had hailed the construction of a new bridge across their shared border as a "significant occasion" that would strengthen their "friendly relations."

The 4.7-kilometer (3-mile) road bridge, set to span the Tumen River, is expected to be completed within 18 months. A border checkpoint will also be built nearby to facilitate cross-border movement.

600 North Korean troops killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine, South Korea says
North Korea has suffered about 4,700 casualties in total, including both dead and wounded, South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Olena Goncharova

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
