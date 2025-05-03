The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Crimea, Fighter jets, Russia, War
Edit post

Second Russian military aircraft destroyed within 24 hours, Zelensky says

by Dmytro Basmat May 3, 2025 10:29 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: In an aerial view, two Airbus A400m Atlas Cargo Planes, parked on the hard standing at Brize Norton, an RAF airbase on August 22, 2023, in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. (David Goddard/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3 that Ukraine's military destroyed a second Russian military aircraft within a 24-hour time period, having struck a military airfield in occupied Crimea.

The strike follows the downing of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet earlier on May 3 by a sea drone, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said. The attack marked the "world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone," HUR claimed.

The multi-role Su-30 fighter, valued at approximately $50 million, was reportedly hit in midair and crashed into the sea.

"I thank our guys who are increasing Ukrainian long-range capabilities – both in the sky and at sea. The shooting down of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant – proof of Ukrainian capabilities," Zelensky said during his evening address.

Zelensky did not provide additional information on the newly destroyed aircraft, only adding that that military depots were also destroyed in the attack. Ukraine's military has not publicly released details on the attack.

Ukraine launched a series of drone attack towards occupied Crimea on May 3, with Russia's Air Force claiming it had intercepted 89 drones over the region, as well as another 23 drones over the Black Sea.

Kyiv regularly launches drone and missile attacks towards occupied Crimea, a region that Moscow annexed in the midst of the EuroMaidan revolution of 2014.

Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian fighter jet in ‘world-first’ strike, intelligence says
The unprecedented operation allegedly took place on May 2 near the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.