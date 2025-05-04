4 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were killed and 30 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 4.

Russia launched 165 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Air defenses shot down 69 drones, while 80 vanished from radars — likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's defenses. The assault was countered with electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups.

In Kyiv, 11 people, including two children, were injured, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said. The Dream Town shopping mall, at least seven cars, and the upper floors of a high-rise caught fire from strikes.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two residents in Komar and one in Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two others were injured.

A man was killed and four women injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Four localities in the region came under attack.

Nine people were injured in Kherson Oblast after Russian troops hit residential areas and critical infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two apartment buildings, nine houses, and other infrastructure were damaged.

Two police officers were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during a Russian drone attack, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Three businesses, two apartment buildings, and several houses were damaged.

At least two people were also injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

"The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on May 9 while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, commenting on the attacks.

"A real ceasefire is necessary. Ukraine is ready for silence to begin on any day — but for no less than a month, to bring the war to an end. If there's silence, it must be every day."

The attacks come amid Moscow's continued rejection of a complete ceasefire agreement and follow an escalation of strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.