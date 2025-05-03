The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian drone attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 2

by Dmytro Basmat May 3, 2025 11:38 PM 1 min read
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a house-fire following a Russian drone attack on Kherson on May 3, 2025. The attack killed one person and injured two others. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched drone attacks on the city of Kherson on May 3, killing one person and injuring two others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The attacks, launched throughout the day, struck homes, outbuildings, cars, as well as a multi-storey residential building, officials said.

No information was immediately available as to the identities of the victims, nor was information provided on the status of the injured victims.

The attacks caused three separate blazes across the city, with emergency crews successfully extinguishing the fires.

Kherson, situated directly on the eastern front line, is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signalled it would take the proposal under consideration, but continued in its strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed a three-day ceasefire for Russia's Victory Day commemorations between May 7-9 — a proposal that President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a "theatrical performance," designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for Moscow.

Zelensky rejects Putin’s truce proposal as ‘theatrical,’ backs 30-day ceasefire plan from US
Speaking to journalists in a closed-door session, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposal was not a serious attempt to end the war and reiterated Ukraine’s support for a U.S.-backed strategy calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Dmytro Basmat

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.