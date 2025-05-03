Russian drone attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched drone attacks on the city of Kherson on May 3, killing one person and injuring two others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The attacks, launched throughout the day, struck homes, outbuildings, cars, as well as a multi-storey residential building, officials said.

No information was immediately available as to the identities of the victims, nor was information provided on the status of the injured victims.

The attacks caused three separate blazes across the city, with emergency crews successfully extinguishing the fires.

Kherson, situated directly on the eastern front line, is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signalled it would take the proposal under consideration, but continued in its strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed a three-day ceasefire for Russia's Victory Day commemorations between May 7-9 — a proposal that President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a "theatrical performance," designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for Moscow.