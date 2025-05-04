The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 956,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2025 9:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades train for a counteroffensive against Russian troops, in the Donbas region, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. (Scott Peterson / Getty Images)
Russia has lost 956,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 4.

The number includes 1,340 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,758 tanks, 22,403 armored fighting vehicles, 47,141 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,327 artillery systems, 1,376 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 34,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Second Russian military aircraft destroyed within 24 hours, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 3 that Ukraine’s military destroyed a second Russian military aircraft within a 24-hour time period, having struck military airfield in occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
MORE NEWS

