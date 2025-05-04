General Staff: Russia has lost 956,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 956,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 4.

The number includes 1,340 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,758 tanks, 22,403 armored fighting vehicles, 47,141 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,327 artillery systems, 1,376 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,155 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 34,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.