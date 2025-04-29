'Justice inevitably comes' — Zelensky on deaths of high-ranking Russian officials

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky "on the liquidation of individuals from the top command of the Russian armed forces," the president said on April 28.

"Justice inevitably comes," Zelensky said.

In recent days, two high-profile Russians with ties to the full-scale war in Ukraine have been reported killed in car bombings.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia's army, was killed when a car exploded in the yard of a residential building in Balashikha, Moscow Oblast on April 25.

Yevgeny Rytikov, a Russian engineer involved in modernizing electronic warfare (EW) systems used against Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing in western Russia overnight on April 18.

"The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the liquidation of individuals from the top command of the Russian armed forces. Justice inevitably comes," Zelensky said.

"The head of the SBU reported on our further measures to counter Russian agent networks in Ukraine and saboteurs. Good results. Thank you for your work."

Ukraine has not officially claimed credit for either reported bombing. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 26 that it had detained Ignat Kuzin, allegedly an "agent of the Ukrainian special services," in connection to Moskalik's killing.

Ukrainian security services have been linked to several assassinations of Russian military officers and other figures involved in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The government is also preparing a new round of sanctions in response to recently obtained information, Zelensky said.

"Today I was presented with materials that substantiate the need for appropriate decisions," he said, without disclosing further details.