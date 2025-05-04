Putin 'constantly' considers successors, has list of candidates, Russian leader says in documentary

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he constantly considers potential successors and confirmed he has a list of candidates, according to a segment of a new pro-Putin regime documentary produced in Russia titled "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years" released on May 4.

Putin, 72, has ruled Russia for over 25 years, first becoming president in 2000 after serving as prime minister and briefly heading Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

In an interview with pro-Russian state journalist Pavel Zarubin for the documentary, Putin confirmed he assesses the potential of each possible successor. "Yes, I do," he replied when asked directly.

The Russian president stressed that any successor must earn "the trust of the people," warning that without it, a future president would have "no chance to do anything seriously."

He added, "There should be a person — and preferably several, so that people have a choice — who could achieve this trust from the citizens of the country."

Putin himself was chosen as former President Boris Yeltsin's successor in 1999. By 2025, Putin's regime is widely characterized as authoritarian with growing totalitarian features.

Power remains centralized around the Russian president, propped up by state-controlled media, a loyal judiciary, and security forces that suppress dissent and political opposition.

Although Russia's Constitution prohibits holding the presidency for more than two consecutive terms, Putin sidestepped the restriction in 2008 by becoming prime minister while his close ally Dmitry Medvedev served as president for one term.

In 2012, Putin extended the presidential term from four to six years. Later, constitutional amendments passed in 2020 "nullified" his previous terms, enabling him to run again in 2024 and potentially stay in power until 2036.