'We have allies who are helping Ukraine' — Kyiv expects 3 million shells, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 5, 2025 1:57 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ukraine expects 3 million artillery shells from its allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4.

"If Ukraine is strong, the war will end," Zelensky told journalists in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the Czech Republic on May 4 for an official visit with Pavel. A Czech ammunition initiative will deliver up to 1.8 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2025, Pavel said at the visit.

"Russia should know that we are expecting three million artillery shells from our allies. Not only North Korea is capable of helping in the war, we have allies who are helping Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Russia has turned to North Korea for support as it wages its war against Ukraine and faces isolation from the West. North Korea has confirmed that it has sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Zelensky warned Moscow that there are other streams of military aid in addition to the Czech ammunition initiative to help Ukraine fend off Russia's war.

The Czech initiative was launched last year to combat Ukrainian shell shortages amid delays in U.S. military aid in early 2024.

"Forcing Russia to go for a full, unconditional ceasefire, especially since it was a proposal from the United States and we supported it, is also a priority task," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky rejects Putin’s 3-day ceasefire proposal as ‘theatrical’; US sanctions depend on whether Russia is ‘behaving’ on peace deal, Trump says
Key developments on May 3-4: * Zelensky rejects Putin’s truce proposal as ‘theatrical,’ backs 30-day ceasefire plan from US * US sanctions depend on whether Russia is ‘behaving’ on peace deal, Trump says * US to send refurbished Patriot air defense system from Israel to Ukraine, NYT reports * Ukrainian sea drones
9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
