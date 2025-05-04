China's Xi to meet Putin, 'sign bilateral documents' during visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during Moscow's Victory Day celebrations between May 7-10 and "sign a number of bilateral inter-governmental and inter-departmental documents" to strengthen Chinese-Russian relations, the Kremlin announced on May 4.

"The bilateral talks to be held during the visit will focus on the core aspects of further advancement of Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as pressing matters on the international and regional agendas," a statement from the Kremlin read.

Pro-Kremlin media Interfax reported on Feb. 10 that Xi plans to visit Moscow on May 9.

China has strengthened ties with Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, becoming Moscow's leading supplier of dual-use goods that bolster Russia's defense industry.

While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, it has simultaneously criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO has labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's aggression.

Despite the criticism, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 17 that China is supplying weapons to the Russian military. His statement marks Kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by providing weapons.

Kyiv also presented Beijing with evidence that Chinese citizens and companies have participated in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry reported on April 22.

The Kremlin uses Victory Day celebrations for propaganda purposes, showcasing its military might and drawing on the Soviet victory in World War II to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

On May 3, Zelensky said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow, warning that any incidents on Russian territory fall solely under the Kremlin’s control.

“Our position is very simple for all countries traveling to Russia on May 9: We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists.

Zelensky cautioned that Russia could orchestrate provocations, including “arsons, explosions, or other actions,” and then attempt to blame Ukraine. He said Kyiv has advised visiting delegations accordingly.











