The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Elections, Election Interference, Far-right, European Union
Edit post

Romania's far-right Simion wins first round of presidential election

by Dmytro Basmat May 4, 2025 11:44 PM 2 min read
The leader of the far-right party AUR, George Simion (right) shakes hands with former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu (left) during an anti-government rally on March 1, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Far-right Eurosceptic candidate George Simion is projected to win the first round of Romania’s presidential election on May 4, gaining nearly 40% of the votes with a majority of polling stations reporting.

The election will go to a run-off on May 18, although it was not immediately clear as to which second-place challenger will face off against Simion. The results show a close race between Crin Antonescu, the former acting president backed by Romania's governing coalition, and Nicusor Dan, 55, Bucharest's mayor running as an independent with a strong anti-corruption platform.

Antonescu is currently leading with 20.96% of the vote to Dan's 20.04%. Simion is positioned well ahead with 39.97% of the vote.

The vote follows the annulment of the previous first round held in November 2024, when Romania's Constitutional Court invalidated the outcome due to evidence of social media manipulation and foreign interference.

That round had been won by populist Calin Georgescu, who openly promoted conspiracy theories and voiced strong support for Russia, calling Ukraine a "fictional state" and predicting its partition as "inevitable."

Simion, who was banned from entering Ukraine in November 2024 over systematic anti-Ukrainian activities, leads a party opposed to sending weapons to Ukraine and against transferring Romanian Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

Both Antonescu and Dan support continued membership in the EU and NATO, as well as aid to Ukraine.

Despite Georgescu's controversies plaguing the first round of election held in 2024, Simion has sought to capitalize support over Georgescu's popularity. Simion has said he will find Georgescu a position within his government, possibly as prime minister.

Romania, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, has signed a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv, backed sanctions against Russia, sent a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, and facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain amid Russian threats in the Black Sea.

Romanians vote in presidential election after annulled 2024 result
The vote follows the annulment of the previous first round held in November 2024, when Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidated the outcome due to evidence of social media manipulation and foreign interference.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy






Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.