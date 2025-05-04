The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, France, defense industry, Fighter jets
Edit post

France to ramp up AASM Hammer smart bomb production for Ukraine, media reports

by Olena Goncharova May 4, 2025 5:46 AM 2 min read
This photograph shows a French Air and Space Force multirole fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale parked on the runway of a Croatian air base located near Zagreb, on April 29. 2025, after the first day of the joint military exercise PEGASE 25. On April 22, 2025, the French army began the deployment of a dozen aircraft in Sweden, followed by Poland and Croatia, for a "power projection operation" on NATO's northern and eastern flanks. (Damir Sencar/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France plans to manufacture 1,200 AASM Hammer guided air bombs in 2025, up from 830 units produced in 2024, Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, reported on May 2.

The French-made precision bombs are being transferred to Ukraine as part of ongoing defense support, and their use by Ukrainian fighter jets has grown significantly since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The AASM Hammer, developed by French company Safran, has become a weapon of choice for Ukraine’s air force thanks to its high accuracy and resistance to Russian electronic warfare, according to Le Parisien. The French government asked Safran to integrate surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) onto Ukrainian fighter jets after American JDAM GPS-guided munitions failed to hit targets. Safran reportedly completed the integration "in less than four months in the fall of 2023," enabling precise targeting from Ukraine’s Soviet-era jets.

Safran's CEO Franck Saudo highlighted the system’s resistance to GPS jamming and compatibility with Ukrainian MiG and Su aircraft. Saudo explained that the module feature protects the bombs from Russian GPS jamming and guarantees high target accuracy. The French Defense Ministry confirmed earlier that the bombs can be launched from Ukraine’s existing aircraft fleet.

According to Le Parisien, France currently supplies Ukraine with around 50 AASM bombs each month. The weapon entered service with the French military in 2008 and became standard for the Dassault Rafale, a French twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft but has since been adapted for use on other aircraft, including the F-16 and Mirage 2000.

French minister calls Putin ‘sole obstacle’ to peace as EU prepares 17th sanctions round, AFP reports
“Vladimir Putin’s Russia has made no effort, has sent no sign that it is ready for the ceasefire or the peace that President Donald Trump aspires to, and that the Europeans and, of course, the Ukrainians aspire to,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.