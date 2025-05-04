France to ramp up AASM Hammer smart bomb production for Ukraine, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

France plans to manufacture 1,200 AASM Hammer guided air bombs in 2025, up from 830 units produced in 2024, Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, reported on May 2.

The French-made precision bombs are being transferred to Ukraine as part of ongoing defense support, and their use by Ukrainian fighter jets has grown significantly since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The AASM Hammer, developed by French company Safran, has become a weapon of choice for Ukraine’s air force thanks to its high accuracy and resistance to Russian electronic warfare, according to Le Parisien. The French government asked Safran to integrate surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) onto Ukrainian fighter jets after American JDAM GPS-guided munitions failed to hit targets. Safran reportedly completed the integration "in less than four months in the fall of 2023," enabling precise targeting from Ukraine’s Soviet-era jets.

Safran's CEO Franck Saudo highlighted the system’s resistance to GPS jamming and compatibility with Ukrainian MiG and Su aircraft. Saudo explained that the module feature protects the bombs from Russian GPS jamming and guarantees high target accuracy. The French Defense Ministry confirmed earlier that the bombs can be launched from Ukraine’s existing aircraft fleet.

According to Le Parisien, France currently supplies Ukraine with around 50 AASM bombs each month. The weapon entered service with the French military in 2008 and became standard for the Dassault Rafale, a French twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft but has since been adapted for use on other aircraft, including the F-16 and Mirage 2000.