Czech initiative to deliver up to 1.8 million shells to Ukraine in 2025, Pavel says

The Czech ammunition initiative will deliver up to 1.8 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2025, Czech President Petr Pavel said on May 4, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

The announcement represents an additional 300,000 shells committed to Kyiv over what was announced by Prague earlier this year. Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova previously said that the country supplied 1.5 million rounds of various calibers in 2024 and had enough funds to continue at the same pace until this fall.

The initiative, backed by contributions from Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and other countries, has significantly boosted Ukraine's artillery, improving the shell ratio from 1-to-10 in Russia's favor to 1-to-2, Pavel said.

The initiative was launched last year amid Ukrainian shell shortages, primarily caused by delays in U.S. military aid in early 2024. On April 27, Ukraine received 400,000 high-caliber rounds through the initiative.

Pavel said that Prague intends to deliver additional shells next year but that decisions depends on the results of this year's parliamentary elections.

Czechia's leading opposition party, ANO, said in January that it aims to suspend the initiative if it wins the parliamentary elections in October 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in the Czech Republic on May 4 for an official visit, is slated to meet with Czechia opposition members on May 5 in an attempt to bridge relations, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist present at the official visit.

Today's visit to Prague marks Zelensky's first visit to the country since July 2023. In additional to additional shell production, the two leaders are also set to speak on additional areas of cooperation to support Kyiv's fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Valek also announced the Czechia and Ukraine will also sign a memorandum on mental health cooperation that will include human resources in experience-sharing as well as an undisclosed investment to support mental health assistance for Ukraine.

