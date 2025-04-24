The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, JD Vance, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russian attack, Russia
After Russia's deadly attack on Kyiv, Vance reposts denunciation of Zelensky

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 24, 2025 4:08 PM 2 min read
US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, India, on April 22, 2025 (Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After a mass Russian missile attack on Kyiv that killed at least eight people, U.S. Vice President JD Vance on April 24 reshared a post denouncing President Volodymyr Zelensky and accusing him of being the main impediment to peace in Ukraine.

During the mass attack in Kyiv, eight people were killed and 77 injured, including at least six children, Ukrainian officials said.

Thirty-one people remain hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing to retrieve victims stuck under rubble.

At the time of writing, Vance has not condemned or commented directly on the strike.

Vance's post on X was a screenshot of a post on Truth Social by U.S. President Donald Trump that suggested Zelensky was the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine after he reaffirmed that Ukraine would never legally recognize Russia's control of Crimea.

"The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that! We are very close to a deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, get it done," Trump wrote in the post reshared by Vance.

"I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this complete and total mess, that would have never started if I were President!"

The attack on Kyiv came just hours after the Kremlin demanded Ukraine's full recognition of Russia’s claim over four Ukrainian oblasts it partially occupies, and Crimea that Moscow occupies in full, neutral status for Ukraine, and an end to all Western military support.

Vance said during a visit to India on April 23 that the U.S. had submitted a "very explicit proposal" to both Kyiv and Moscow. Vance warned that unless the two sides move forward, Washington may abandon its mediation efforts.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. A Russian strike on Sumy on April 13 killed 35 people and injured 119. Another Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms.

So far, Moscow has refused.

‘Not necessary,’ ‘bad timing’ — Trump ‘not happy’ with Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv
“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social platform.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.