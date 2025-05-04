The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Czechia, War, Petr Pavel, Volodymyr Zelensky, European allies
Zelensky arrives in Czech Republic to discuss artillery, F-16 support

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 4, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and First Lady Olena Zelenska (C) arrived in the Czech Republic on May 4, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the Czech Republic on May 4 for an official visit, Zelensky announced on X.

Czech President Petr Pavel will host Zelensky at the Prague Castle later in the afternoon, marking the Ukrainian leader's first visit to the country since July 2023.

Prague has supplied military aid, championed European Union efforts to secure weapons for Ukraine, and provided refuge for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

Zelensky thanked the Czech Republic for its "principled support" and highlighted key areas of cooperation.

"The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort," he wrote on X. "Another area of cooperation is the development of our military aviation, expanding pilot training programs, and supporting our F-16 fleet."

The Czech artillery initiative, backed by Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and other countries, has significantly bolstered Ukraine's artillery capabilities.

Launched in 2024 to counter ammunition shortages caused by delayed U.S. aid, the program focuses on pooling resources to rapidly supply Ukraine's front-line forces.

Zelensky said discussions would also focus on diplomatic coordination and "joint pressure on Russia to achieve a lasting ceasefire and an end to the war."

Pavel visited Ukraine on March 20–21, his second trip since taking office, where he met with Zelensky and reaffirmed Czech support for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction efforts.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

