US sanctions depend on whether Russia is 'behaving' on peace deal, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with NBC News on May 4 that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.

When asked if Trump would sign a sanctions bill touted by close Republican ally Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said that "it depends on whether or not Russia is behaving toward coming to a peace."

"We want a peace deal. We want Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal. We think we’re fairly close, and we’re going to save a lot of people from being killed," Trump continued.

At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to vote for "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow, Graham told reporters on May 1.

When asked if Trump believes the parties are close to establishing a peace deal, Trump was not definitive in his response.

"I do believe we’re closer with one party, and maybe not as close with the other. But we’ll have to see. I’d like to not say which one we’re closer to," Trump said, adding that he was pleased with the outcome of the minerals deal signed with Ukraine on May 1.

Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be "tapping me along," and that Putin may not be interested in ending the war.

When asked by NBC News whether Trump "misread" Putin's intentions to settle the war, Trump responded: "I have no idea."

"No, I’ll tell you about in a month from now, or two weeks from now," Trump said. "I can tell you this, he’s — his ambition was stopped to a large extent when he saw that it was me that was now leading the charge."

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Trump has reportedly been wavering over his commitment to continue to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. When asked about his commitment to see a peace deal being achieved, Trump said he " hope(s) it gets done."

"Well, there will be a time when I will say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting,'" Trump told NBC News. "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen."



