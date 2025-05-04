The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Ukraine, War, Peace Talks, Sanctions, US sanctions, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

US sanctions depend on whether Russia is 'behaving' on peace deal, Trump says

by Dmytro Basmat May 4, 2025 8:15 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with NBC News on May 4 that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.

When asked if Trump would sign a sanctions bill touted by close Republican ally Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said that "it depends on whether or not Russia is behaving toward coming to a peace."

"We want a peace deal. We want Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal. We think we’re fairly close, and we’re going to save a lot of people from being killed," Trump continued.

At least 72 U.S. senators are prepared to vote for "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and massive tariffs on countries supporting Moscow, Graham told reporters on May 1.

When asked if Trump believes the parties are close to establishing a peace deal, Trump was not definitive in his response.

"I do believe we’re closer with one party, and maybe not as close with the other. But we’ll have to see. I’d like to not say which one we’re closer to," Trump said, adding that he was pleased with the outcome of the minerals deal signed with Ukraine on May 1.

Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the slow progression of peace negotiations, claiming on April 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be "tapping me along," and that Putin may not be interested in ending the war.

When asked by NBC News whether Trump "misread" Putin's intentions to settle the war, Trump responded: "I have no idea."

"No, I’ll tell you about in a month from now, or two weeks from now," Trump said. "I can tell you this, he’s — his ambition was stopped to a large extent when he saw that it was me that was now leading the charge."

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Trump has reportedly been wavering over his commitment to continue to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. When asked about his commitment to see a peace deal being achieved, Trump said he " hope(s) it gets done."

"Well, there will be a time when I will say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting,'" Trump told NBC News. "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen."

US to send refurbished Patriot air defense system from Israel to Ukraine, NYT reports
According to the publication, Western allies are also discussing the logistics of supplying additional systems from Germany or Greece as Russia escalates its attacks across Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

9:51 PM

EU condemns Russia's decision to launch commercial flights to occupied Abkhazia.

"This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement from Anouar El Anouni, Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, read.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.