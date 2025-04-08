New round of US-Russia talks set for April 10 in Istanbul, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new round of talks between the U.S. and Russia will take place in Istanbul on April 10, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 8.

The negotiations will involve representatives from the two countries' foreign ministries. Peskov did not elaborate on the topics the Russian and American delegations would discuss.

The news come following U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push for a ceasefire, which has regardless seen Russia repeatedly striking Ukrainian cities in drone and missile attacks.

The previous two public meetings between Russian and American officials took place in March in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Washington to hold talks with U.S. officials on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, at the White House.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 3 also acknowledged that U.S. and Russian officials were holding private conversations on the possibility of a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kyiv has said for weeks that it is ready to begin a complete 30-day ceasefire, in line with a proposal from Washington, as long as Russia accepts the same terms. Russia has so far refused, only agreeing to partial ceasefires on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea — in exchange for restored access to international markets.