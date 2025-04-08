The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Ceasefire, War, Ukraine, Peace Talks
Edit post

New round of US-Russia talks set for April 10 in Istanbul, Kremlin says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2025 5:16 PM 2 min read
A Russian flag flies next to the U.S. embassy building in Moscow on Nov. 30, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new round of talks between the U.S. and Russia will take place in Istanbul on April 10, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 8.

The negotiations will involve representatives from the two countries' foreign ministries. Peskov did not elaborate on the topics the Russian and American delegations would discuss.

The news come following U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push for a ceasefire, which has regardless seen Russia repeatedly striking Ukrainian cities in drone and missile attacks.

The previous two public meetings between Russian and American officials took place in March in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Washington to hold talks with U.S. officials on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, at the White House.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 3 also acknowledged that U.S. and Russian officials were holding private conversations on the possibility of a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kyiv has said for weeks that it is ready to begin a complete 30-day ceasefire, in line with a proposal from Washington, as long as Russia accepts the same terms. Russia has so far refused, only agreeing to partial ceasefires on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea — in exchange for restored access to international markets.

‘Putin believes he has the upper hand’ — Ukraine braces for a new Russian spring offensive
In a way unseen since the start of the full-scale invasion, the daily grind of the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken the back seat in world headlines. The dizzying U.S. President Donald Trump-led attempts to negotiate peace in the world arena dominate the news cycle
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.