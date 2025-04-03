The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Russian negotiator Dmitriev confirms talks in Washington between April 2-3

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2025 12:30 PM 2 min read
Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that he had arrived in Washington to meet with U.S. officials on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin between April 2 and 3.

Dmitriev, who heads the state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund, played a role in backchannel diplomacy between Moscow and U.S. President Donald Trump when he was first elected in 2016.

The official was then appointed by Putin as his representative for foreign economic relations and was involved in early U.S.-Russian negotiations in Riyadh in February.

Dmitriev met with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, at the White House on April 2, Reuters reported. The content of their discussions remains unclear.

"The dialog between Russia and the United States — crucial for the entire world — has been completely destroyed under the Biden administration," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Restoring dialog is a difficult and gradual process. But every meeting, every frank conversation allows us to move forward," he added.

Dmitriev's visit comes as Trump has threatened to impose secondary oil tariffs on Russia as he grows frustrated with the stalled ceasefire talks.

The U.S. president announced a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imports into the country on April 2. Russia and Belarus were not included on the list as the White House says that any "meaningful trade" with these countries is non-existent due to existing sanctions.

"Opponents of the rapprochement fear that Russia and the United States will find common ground, begin to understand each other better, and build cooperation — both in international affairs and in the economy," Dmitriev said.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.