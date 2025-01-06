The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a Membership Growth Manager position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 65 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Grow our membership program, focusing on acquisition strategies.

Collaborate with marketing, product, sales, partnerships, and editorial teams to coordinate membership acquisition initiatives.

Drive operational aspects of membership acquisition, ensuring effective follow-up, implementation, and reporting.

Build strong relationships with team members to align everyone on membership growth goals.

Analyze the acquisition funnel, utilizing data to identify areas for improvement.

Track, measure, and report on the effectiveness of acquisition efforts using data-driven insights.

Generate ideas to expand the subscriber base and build a loyal audience.

Requirements:

2+ years of relevant experience.

Background in digital marketing/community management/PR.

Strong coordination, project management, and follow-through abilities.

Ability to generate and refine ideas that drive membership growth.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

​​Fluent in English.

Proficiency in CRM and acquisition tools.

A results-driven mindset with the ability to manage multiple campaigns.

Would be a plus:

Experience with subscription products.

Experience with subscription management tools (like Stripe).

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – the ability to work from home or at the office in downtown Kyiv;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional, and missionary team;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Hiring process:

Online interview with toogeza’s recruiter - 40 min; Interview with COO - 60 min; Technical task; Offer.

Note: This is a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.