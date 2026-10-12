Kremlin has nothing to say on Trump's energy ceasefire, rejects Zelensky's truce proposal

Russia has nothing to say yet about an energy ceasefire with Ukraine announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Oct. 12.

“Contacts are ongoing. As soon as we have anything to say on the matter, we will be sure to let you know,” Peskov said, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The news comes shortly after Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform on Oct. 11 that both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to an energy truce — an announcement that took Ukrainian officials by surprise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 12 reiterated his readiness to adhere to the energy truce — provided that Russia follows suit.

Ukraine will halt its strikes against Russian refineries only if Moscow ceases its attacks against the Ukrainian power grid, Zelensky said on Oct. 12, signaling that a refinery-only truce makes little sense for a country with a single, badly damaged refinery.

However, Russia has broken the energy truce shortly after Trump's announcement by first striking Kharkiv's power plant in the evening of Oct. 11, and continuing to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure across multiple regions.

On Oct. 12, Peskov also rejected Zelensky's proposal of a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections, saying it wants a peace deal instead.

Peskov said that "both President Putin and officials at other levels have repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire."

"We want long-term peace and are prepared to do everything possible to achieve it," he added.

However, Peskov stated that Putin would be willing to "issue an order not to launch strikes against Ukraine on election day, if Kyiv decides to hold the election."

"The 60 days that Zelensky is demanding are not needed to hold the election, but rather to regroup, heal their wounds, and continue the war," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 12 "I don't think he's (Zelensky) earned a break, and I don't think we'll buy into assurances and promises again."

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, responded to Lavrov remark by calling him a "war criminal," adding Lavrov "has already earned a front-row seat at the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression."

Trump announced, following a call with Putin on Oct. 9, that Russia had agreed to supply diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

While responding to reporters' questions on Oct. 10, Trump said: "I suggest they (Ukrainians) get a new leader who can make a deal."

"Zelensky could have settled this war many times, many, many times, and he chooses not to," Trump claimed.

