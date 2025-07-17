Kellogg 'in the ascendancy lately' as Trump shifts toward tougher Russia stance, Telegraph reports

U.S. President Donald Trump has begun taking a tougher line on Russia following months of quiet influence by Republican foreign policy hawks, with Special Envoy Keith Kellogg playing a central role, the Telegraph reported on July 16, citing its sources.

According to three congressional sources cited by the Telegraph, Kellogg, who is currently in Ukraine on an official visit, has "been in the ascendancy lately" and is helping drive a shift in Trump's approach, alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Initially appointed as Special Envoy for both Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was later reassigned to focus solely on Ukraine. He dealt directly with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration after the Kremlin reportedly objected to his involvement in peace talks, viewing him as too pro-Ukrainian.

A diplomatic source added that Kellogg has "taken on a bigger role in the past few weeks" as Trump recalibrates his Ukraine strategy in response to stalled negotiations and intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Kellogg's return to influence comes after months of being sidelined in favor of real estate executive and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who had taken the lead in back-channel talks with Moscow.

Witkoff, a close Trump ally with no prior diplomatic experience, became a de facto U.S. envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin despite concerns within the administration over his informal conduct, use of Kremlin translators, and push to lift U.S. energy sanctions on Moscow.

The shift in Trump's stance comes amid growing frustration over Russia's refusal to engage meaningfully in peace efforts.

Trump warned on July 14 that the U.S. would impose "severe" secondary tariffs, up to 100%, on Russia unless a deal is reached within 50 days.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin. I thought we would have had a deal two months ago," Trump said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump also announced a new agreement under which NATO countries will finance the purchase of U.S.-made missiles, including Patriot air defense systems, to be delivered to Ukraine. The weapons will be paid for and coordinated by the alliance, not from U.S. funds directly.

Kellogg met with Zelensky on July 14 in Kyiv to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and procurement of defense weapons in collaboration with Europe.