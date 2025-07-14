As Trump pledges more Patriot systems, US envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on July 14, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak announced on Telegram.

"Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. — there are many topics to discuss," Yermak wrote.

Kellogg's arrival follows U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to send additional Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine. If approved, a new transfer would mark his first military package to Ukraine not initiated by the previous Biden administration.

The shift comes amid Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, its ongoing missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, and mounting pressure from Kyiv for enhanced air defense systems.

Kellogg previously met with President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the Recovery Conference on July 9 for what the Ukrainian president described as "substantive" talks focused on weapons supplies and sanctions.

Zelensky said both he and Kellogg support efforts by U.S. senators to pass legislation imposing harsher sanctions on Russia and 500% tariffs on imports from countries that purchase Russian oil.

Despite Trump's efforts to negotiate a peace deal, two rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine in May and June yielded only limited prisoner exchanges, with Moscow continuing to reject calls for a ceasefire.

The latest U.S. moves signal a potential reassessment of Washington's approach amid Russia's intensified military campaign.