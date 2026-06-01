Russian drones hit Odesa residential area as attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure over 60

Editor's note: The story was updated with a report from Ukraine's Energy Ministry.

At least three people were killed and 61 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, while a Russian drone struck a residential area in the southern port city of Odesa, local authorities said on June 1.

Russia launched two overnight drone attacks on Odesa, targeting residential areas and industrial infrastructure. One drone struck a high-rise apartment building, partially destroying units on the first through fourth floors, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Seven people were injured in the attack. One of the victims remained hospitalized as of the morning, according to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Odesa Military Administration.

The strike on Odesa was part of a broader overnight drone assault across the country.

Russia launched 265 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 228 of them, while 27 drones struck targets at 18 locations. Debris from intercepted drones was recorded at 12 additional sites.

As a result of Russian strikes overnight on June 1, some consumers were left without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts, the Energy Ministry said.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the town of Druzhkivka and injured eight others across the region, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the city of Kherson, injuring six people over the past day, the local military administration said.

In a separate attack, a man was killed in a Russian strike on the village of Shyroka Balka on the morning of June 1, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and 13 others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

The heaviest strikes hit the Nikopol district, located across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar. A 50-year-old woman was killed there, and eight others were injured, Hanzha said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian drone strikes injured ten people across five communities over the day, the local authorities said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people, including four in the regional capital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drone strikes injured eight people, including three children, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional center around 7 a.m. local time on June 1, injuring a 73-year-old woman, the local military administration said.