Zelensky proposes former Prime Minister Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defense minister

President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a proposal to Ukrainian parliament nominating former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defense minister, he announced in an evening address on July 16.

"Today, I have already signed documents to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding Denys Shmyhal as the new defense minister," Zelensky said.

The nomination follows the formal acceptance of Shmyhal's resignation by parliament earlier in the day, which dismissed his government and launched a cabinet reshuffle. The vote to accept his resignation passed with 261 lawmakers in support and none opposed.

Shmyhal served as prime minister for over five years. He announced his resignation on July 15, thanking Zelensky for his trust and his ministers for their "tireless work" on behalf of Ukraine.

Zelensky has tapped First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to replace Shmyhal. The 39-year-old economist has served in the cabinet since 2021 and was previously deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin will take over as head of Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's largest state-owned defense manufacturer, Zelensky added. Smetanin had previously led the agency responsible for defense-industrial development.

"Right now, Ukrainian-made weapons account for about 40% of what's used on the front lines and in all our operations," Zelensky said. "The volumes are indeed large. But we need more."

On July 10, Zelensky also said he is considering appointing current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's next ambassador to the U.S.

Under Ukraine's semi-presidential system, the president nominates the prime minister, who must be approved by parliament. The prime minister then proposes ministerial candidates, who also require confirmation.

Zelensky's Servant of the People party maintains a legislative majority.