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French Navy intercepts sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker in Atlantic, Macron says

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
French Navy intercepts sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker in Atlantic, Macron says
The French Navy intercepted a Russian shadow fleet tanker the Tagor on May 31, 2026. (Emmanuel Macron / X)

The French Navy, with support from allied countries, intercepted a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Atlantic Ocean on May 31, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 1.

The vessel, Tagor, has been transporting Russian crude oil and petroleum products and is sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency's database of shadow fleet vessels.

The interception marks one of the most significant actions taken by a Western navy against Russia's sanctions-evasion network in international waters.

"It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years," Macron said.

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The French Navy intercepted a Russian shadow fleet tanker the Tagor on May 31, 2026. (Emmanuel Macron / X)

The French president noted that the tanker had departed from Russia.

Moscow has relied on a so-called shadow fleet since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to sustain oil exports despite Western sanctions.

The network consists of aging tankers operating through shell companies, opaque ownership structures, and changing flags to conceal links to Russia and bypass restrictions on energy exports.

Paris has stepped up efforts to curb Russia's shadow fleet, intercepting vessels in its territorial waters in September 2025, January 2026, and March as part of a campaign to disrupt sanctions evasion.

Ukraine has welcomed these measures and repeatedly urged European allies to update legislation allowing the seizure of shadow fleet vessels and repurposing of their cargo for European security.

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Sanctioned shadow fleet oil tankers threaten environmental disaster, FT reports
Shadow fleetRussiaSanctionsEmmanuel MacronFrance
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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