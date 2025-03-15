Trump appoints Kellogg as Special Envoy to Ukraine, removes him from dealings with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed General Keith Kellogg as Special Envoy to Ukraine on March 15, where he will communicate directly with Ukrainian leadership rather than participate in negotiations with Russia as previously intended.

Initially appointed as Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was to be involved in direct peace talk efforts between the two countries. However, recent NBC News reports indicate that he was excluded from high-level peace at the Kremlin's request as Moscow perceived as being too sympathetic to Ukraine.

“General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelensky, and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Although Trump did not explicitly say he would be removing Kellogg from dealings with Russia, the change in title is likely reflective to changing attitudes within Russia.

Kellogg responded to the new appointment on X, thanking Trump for the new opportunity.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by President Trump’s confidence in appointing me as Special Envoy to Ukraine. I have been privileged to have known Trump since 2015, and he will END THIS WAR. It is an honor to serve our great nation and advance the vital interests of the United States. America First!” Kellogg wrote.

Kellogg previously co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine, take NATO accession off the table for an extended period, and partially lift sanctions imposed on Russia. His peace proposals also call for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine as well as strong security guarantees to Kyiv to prevent further Russian aggression.

Kellogg previously visited Kyiv in late February for discussions with Ukrainian officials, but had since not been involved in a U.S. delegation in talks with Russia.