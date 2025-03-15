The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keith Kellogg, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Trump appoints Kellogg as Special Envoy to Ukraine, removes him from dealings with Russia

by Sonya Bandouil March 15, 2025 10:15 PM 2 min read
General Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine, participates in the panel discussion "Peace through Strength - A Plan for Ukraine" at the 61st Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Feb. 15, 2025. (Johannes Simon / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed General Keith Kellogg as Special Envoy to Ukraine on March 15, where he will communicate directly with Ukrainian leadership rather than participate in negotiations with Russia as previously intended.

Initially appointed as Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was to be involved in direct peace talk efforts between the two countries. However, recent NBC News reports indicate that he was excluded from high-level peace at the Kremlin's request as Moscow perceived as being too sympathetic to Ukraine.

“General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelensky, and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Although Trump did not explicitly say he would be removing Kellogg from dealings with Russia, the change in title is likely reflective to changing attitudes within Russia.

Kellogg responded to the new appointment on X, thanking Trump for the new opportunity.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by President Trump’s confidence in appointing me as Special Envoy to Ukraine. I have been privileged to have known Trump since 2015, and he will END THIS WAR. It is an honor to serve our great nation and advance the vital interests of the United States. America First!” Kellogg wrote.

Kellogg previously co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine, take NATO accession off the table for an extended period, and partially lift sanctions imposed on Russia. His peace proposals also call for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine as well as strong security guarantees to Kyiv to prevent further Russian aggression.

Kellogg previously visited Kyiv in late February for discussions with Ukrainian officials, but had since not been involved in a U.S. delegation in talks with Russia.

Meeting with Kellogg ‘restores hope,’ Zelensky says
“A meeting that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with America — agreements that will really work,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.