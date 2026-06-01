Exclusive: EU aiming to advance Ukraine's membership slightly faster than planned

The next step on Ukraine and Moldova's EU accession path could happen slightly earlier than expected, with EU and national diplomats confirming to the Kyiv Independent that everybody is working towards June 15 as the day to open the first of six so-called "enlargement clusters."

Ukraine and Moldova's EU applications are proceeding in tandem, and further formal progress has been blocked for a year by Hungary, chiefly over 11 demands from the government in Budapest to grant additional rights to the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's far west.

Diplomats from two EU member states told the Kyiv Independent on June 1 that the aim is to organize the Intergovernmental Conference, at which the opening of enlargement clusters formally takes place, on June 15 on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

If that push fails, then it could still be organized on June 16, also in Luxembourg, next to a meeting of European ministers.

The Kyiv Independent previously reported that this next step would likely happen between June 16 and 18.

Two sources in the EU institutions confirmed the possibility of June 15 being the crucial day, but noted that no date is formally fixed yet.

There has been no agreement announced between the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments on the minority rights issue so far, which Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has said must be resolved for Budapest to lift its objection.

Technical talks between the two countries have been ongoing, and Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported that nine of Hungary's 11 demands have been fulfilled.

Whether June 15 or June 16, the opening of clusters then would mean the EU fulfilled its aim to do so by the end of Cyprus's six-month EU Council Presidency, and would give EU leaders something to celebrate with President Volodymyr Zelensky at their June 18 summit.