A major Ukrainian food company announced that it won’t be able to resume operations after a Russian strike completely destroyed its facilities on Nov. 17, a week after Ukraine’s intelligence warned that Russia was planning to target the food industry.

Firefighters were unable to extinguish the raging fire caused by the strike on Nov. 16 targeting Korolivskyi Smak — which translates to Royal Taste. By the next day, the company’s equipment and products had been destroyed, while one employee was killed, the company's public relations director, Hennadiy Tertychniy, wrote on social media.

"Over the course of the night, the fire grew to a scale that resulted in the destruction of products, production capacity, and the production premises. The greatest tragedy of this event is the loss of human life," Tertychniy wrote.

"Owing to the large-scale destruction and colossal damage, the company is forced to halt production completely."

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Korolivskyi Smak, which is located in Kirovohrad Oblast in central Ukraine, has been producing sunflower oil, pasta, mayonnaise, and tomato sauce since its founding in 2002. It shipped products to more than 85 countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The company had previously announced that it would reduce operations and cut staff earlier this month, citing electricity supply issues and Russian attacks.

Moscow has steadily targeted Ukraine’s food industry this year, striking not only agricultural storage facilities but also supermarket logistics centers. Consequently, some supermarket shelves were left empty in Kyiv over the summer.

On Nov. 7, Ukrainian intelligence told the Kyiv Independent that Russia would target sunflower oil and other vegetable oil production facilities, dairy plants, poultry farms, and other food enterprises. They said Moscow aims to destabilize Ukraine's food security and cause significant economic damage.

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