German Finance Ministry refutes reports of dropping aid to Ukraine, media say

by Natalia Yermak August 18, 2024 5:15 PM 2 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German Finance Ministry refuted on reports that Berlin will not provide additional aid to Ukraine, Suspilne news agency reported on Aug. 18.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Aug. 17 that Germany's Finance Ministry was not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year. The newspaper cited obtained documents and emails, and unnamed sources.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry refuted the alleged reports that Germany will halt military aid for Ukraine, calling them a "manipulation."

According to FAZ, Ukraine will receive previously approved assistance, but additional requests from the German Defense Ministry will not be supported.

FAZ also mentioned that the German government is coordinating with G7 countries to create a $50 billion financing tool for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

The German Finance Ministry clarified that while some aid would be shifted to international programs, Germany remains committed to supporting Ukraine.

"The (German) Federal Finance Ministry is ready to consider the possibility of the short-term provision of additional funds until then," the German Finance Ministry said in a comment to Suspilne, referencing the start of implementation of the international programs.

"However, for this, the additional needs must be clearly defined and understood in order to comply with all budgetary rules and on this basis the Bundestag can be asked for permission."

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

After Russia claimed that Ukrainian troops used German-provided armored personnel vehicles on Russian soil during the Kursk incursion that began on Aug. 6, German officials defended the operation as "completely legitimate" and stated that all German weapons supplied to Ukraine are now considered Ukrainian property.

Opinion: 6 ways Ukraine’s Kursk incursion is changing the tide of war
As becomes clearer with each passing day, the Ukrainian foray into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on Aug. 6, is no minor incident. Kyiv’s unexpected operation on Russian territory could fundamentally change the character of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s attack represents a novel develo…
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland
Author: Natalia Yermak
3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
