Fire Point trolls Russia's Yandex after drone attack on data center

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point trolled Russian tech giant Yandex on Oct. 12, after the company reported damage to another of its data centers, disrupting access to its financial services.

"Today, another Yandex data center was damaged," Dima Pirogov, head of Yandex's fintech division, wrote on X on Oct. 11.

Pirogov said the disruption had left many users unable to check their balances, pay for purchases, or transfer money.

"Dima, have you tried turning it off and on again?" Fire Point replied.

Dima, have you tried turning it off and on again? — Fire Point (@FirePointUA) October 11, 2026

The incident follows a series of reported drone strikes on Russian data centers that have disrupted Yandex services.

Yandex's data center in Russia's Vladimir Oblast was completely shut down on Oct. 11 following a reported drone attack, Russian state news agency TASS said, citing the company.

An Oct. 9 strike damaged the company's data center in Kaluga, disabling several modules and potentially disrupting services. Yandex described its data centers as critical infrastructure for its services and said employees were working around the clock to restore operations.

Another drone attack on Oct. 8 caused a fire at the company's data center in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, forcing it to suspend operations completely.

Yandex even updated its user agreement on Oct. 10 to include drone and missile attacks among circumstances of force majeure that could exempt the company from contractual obligations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 8 that Ukraine was responding to Russian strikes on Ukrainian data centers. "We always respond in kind," he told journalists, adding that Russia "has been and still is striking our data centers."

The attacks came amid an expanding campaign of Ukrainian long-range strikes against infrastructure inside Russia.

The Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, founded in 2022, is one of the country's leading weapons manufacturers, specializing in drones and missiles.

Fire Point plans to complete development of its FP-9 ballistic missile by the end of autumn, with a stated range of up to 850 kilometers (530 miles). It is also finalizing work on the FP-7 ballistic missile, which has a range of up to 300 kilometers (185 miles).

One of the biggest winners of Ukraine's wartime defense spending, Fire Point's history is not without controversy. The company has faced intense scrutiny amid a major corruption investigation into Timur Mindich, a former business associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky.