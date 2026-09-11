Ukrainian Flamingo missiles strike chemical plant in Russia's Volgograd, Fire Point says

Ukraine carried out an FP-5 "Flamingo" missile strike on Russian military-industrial facilities in Volgograd overnight on Sept. 11, according to Ukrainian missile manufacturer Fire Point.

"Flamingos paid a little visit to Volgograd last night," Fire Point said in a social media statement. "Ukrainian sanctions, as always, proved to be the most effective."

The company said direct hits on the facilities sparked a "massive fire."

The FP-5 Flamingo is a Ukrainian heavy cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point that first entered service in August 2025. While early versions were relatively inaccurate, the missile has since undergone modifications and upgrades and has been used in several attacks on Russian military-industrial facilities.

"The Flamingo was fairly inaccurate in the beginning," Fabian Hoffmann, a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies, told the Kyiv Independent, explaining that Fire Point has since modified and upgraded the missile. "The missile is now operationally more useful," he said.

Footage posted by monitoring channels on social media showed fires apparently coming from the facility, although the extent of the damage remained unclear.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov acknowledged that a Ukrainian missile strike had taken place in the city, claiming that "an industrial facility in southern Volgograd" was damaged by "falling debris."

Volgogradpromproekt LLC is a chemical company based in Volgograd that is under U.S. sanctions for supporting Russia's military. According to the U.S. sanctions designation, the company "produces ferrocene-containing combustion catalysts and technology for the production of chemicals."