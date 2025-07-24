Become a member
News Feed

Fire engulfs iconic Odesa market amid Russian attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Fire engulfs iconic Odesa market amid Russian attack
The Pryvoz market burning in a fire as a resulst of a Russian drone attack overnight on July 24, 2025 in Odesa. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa damaged residential buildings, a gas station, and the city's Pryvoz market overnight on July 24.

"There is also damage to architectural monuments in the historic center of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said in a Telegram post.

Throughout the attack, local officials reported explosions in the city until the air raid siren was lifted at 2:36 a.m. local time in Odesa Oblast.

In the aftermath of the attack, the State Emergency Service reported that first responders are putting out a fire at Odesa's renowned Pryvoz market.

"Odesa's Pryvoz is not just a market, it is the true heart of Odesa Oblast, where life pulses and the city's rhythm is felt. It is the place where you can truly get to know Odesa! Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror and trying to save this important place for Odesa residents and every tourist," the State Emergency Service said in an announcement.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov shared photos of damage and debris along the city's Prymorskyi Boulevard.

Overnight on July 19, one person was killed and six were injured as a fire engulfed a residential building amid a Russian drone attack on Odesa.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv's allies to toughen sanctions on Moscow and renew support for Ukraine.

Russian attacks killed at least two people and injured another 30 in Ukraine, regional authorities reported early on July 23.

Article image
Ukraine's Odesa Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Article image
UkraineOdesa OblastRussian attackDrone attackUNESCO
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

