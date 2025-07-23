Russian attacks kill 2, injure 30 across Ukraine over past day, cause blackouts

Editor's note: This story was updated to include a statement from Ukrainian Railways and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At least two civilians were killed and 30 others, including children, were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on July 23.

Russia launched 71 attack drones and decoy drones from multiple directions overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Air defenses shot down 27 drones in the northern, eastern, and central regions. An additional 18 drones were lost or intercepted by electronic warfare.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 12 others injured as a result of widespread Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Sumy, Mykolaivka, and Seredyna-Buda communities. Residential buildings, a school, a hospital, administrative offices, shops, and vehicles were damaged, authorities said.

Power outages were reported in several areas after hits on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) confirmed later that its energy infrastructure in Sumy and Poltava oblasts came under direct attack by Russian drones overnight.

While some facilities were damaged, power supply has already been restored on most lines, and repair work continues on others. No casualties were reported, and train traffic remains on schedule, the company said.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 220,000 customers, representing "hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families" in Sumy Oblast, were left without electricity due to Russian attacks against infrastructure.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv city, Izium, Kupiansk, and Velykyi Burluk. Explosions damaged houses, a post office, a medical base, and commercial infrastructure, including vehicles and a warehouse, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and nine others injured, including two children who suffered blast injuries from a drone strike in the village of Zorivka, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces targeted over 30 settlements with drones and artillery, damaging residential buildings, apartment blocks, a car, and critical infrastructure.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured during shelling and drone attacks across the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts. Strikes damaged dozens of houses, administrative buildings, vehicles, and utility lines in several communities, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.