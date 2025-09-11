KI logo
Finnish President Stubb arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine security, Russia sanctions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 11, 2025. (Andrii Sybiha / X)

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 11 to discuss security cooperation and sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak announced.

Stubb has emerged as a key European confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump and has previously participated in diplomatic discussions ahead of Trump's high-stakes meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Finnish president is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss security projects, European integration, infrastructure investments, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We will also discuss increasing pressure on Russia, sanctions, and the importance of lasting peace," Yermak said. "We are grateful for the consistent and strong support of Finland and Alexander Stubb personally."

Finland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, joined NATO in 2023 in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and has strengthened its defense ties with Western allies since the war began.

The meeting comes as Moscow continues to intensify attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, while Putin continues to avoid direct talks with Zelensky, a meeting that Trump has said he aims to facilitate.

The U.S. efforts to secure peace have dragged on for eight months without results.

Despite Trump's warning of secondary tariffs if Moscow refuses a ceasefire, his administration has so far only imposed a 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases.

Stubb has previously said that the only way to motivate Russia to end the war is through sanctions targeting countries that continue trading with Moscow.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

