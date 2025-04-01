The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Finland to exit Ottawa landmine convention, aim for 3% GDP defense spending by 2029

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 1, 2025 5:18 PM 2 min read
Alexander Stubb, president-elect of Finland, at Munich Security Conference 2024 on Feb. 18, 2024. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland will withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines and increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029, President Alexander Stubb announced on April 1.

Military spending will rise from 2.41% in 2024 to 3% by 2029 as part of the country's broader defense strategy. "This is a part of Finland's contribution to Europe taking greater responsibility for our own defense," Stubb posted on X.

The Ottawa Convention, also known as the Mine Ban Treaty, prohibits using, stockpiling, producing, and transferring anti-personnel mines. Finland initially refrained from joining due to security concerns over its long land border with Russia but ratified the treaty in 2012.

Stubb said the decision to withdraw followed a comprehensive assessment by Finland's ministries and Defense Forces. "Finland will always remain a responsible actor in the world, safeguarding its security and defence," he added.

Finland joined NATO on April 4, 2023, becoming the alliance's 31st member, significantly altering the security landscape in Northern Europe.

As tensions between NATO and Russia escalate following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years.

The move marks a significant shift in defense policy among NATO's front-line states. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced on March 18 that they would also withdraw from the Ottawa Convention to enhance their defenses against potential Russian aggression.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

