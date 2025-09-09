Ukraine war latest: 'Pure terrorism' — Russian air strike kills 24 pensioners, postal service employees

At least 24 killed in Russian air strike on Ukrainian village during pension payouts

At least 24 people were killed and 19 were injured when Russian forces struck the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9, according to local authorities.

The bombing took place around 11 a.m. while local residents lined up to receive pensions, according to officials. The casualties included local pensioners and employees of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national post service, who were delivering the payments.

Two of the injured have been hospitalized, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a post on social media.

"This is not a military operation — this is pure terrorism," Governor Vadym Filashkin said on his Telegram channel.

Footage published by the authorities shows a damaged postal service car with several bodies lying around it.

The small village of Yarova lies roughly 20 kilometers (over 10 miles) north of the city of Sloviansk. Located near local road networks, it sits close to the front line, just 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from areas held by Russian forces.

Three oil and gas pipelines in Russia were knocked out of service in a series of explosions on Sept. 8, a Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) source told the Kyiv Independent.

The main oil pipeline in Penza, with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day, and a regional gas pipeline in the same location were taken out of service, the source claimed, without clarifying the cause of the blasts.

At least four explosions were reportedly heard around 4:00 a.m. in the Zheleznodorozhny city district of Penza.

The damaged gas pipeline was used to "supply military facilities involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine," the intelligence source commented.

The incidents come amid escalating Ukrainian long-range drone campaign targeting the Russianenergy infrastructure and a growing fuel shortage in Russia.

Local media reported that Transneft Druzhba, Russia's state-owned pipeline operator, is carrying out "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities on Sept. 8 in cooperation with emergency authorities and special services. Russia authorities urged citizens to "remain calm and trust only verified sources of information."

According to the intelligence source, the announcement was actually intended to conceal the explosions.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) targeted two radar stations belonging to Russia's air defense system in occupied Crimea, the agency said on Sept. 9.

Radars serve as the "eyes" of air defense systems, allowing anti-aircraft units to track incoming threats. Without them, missile and air defense batteries are effectively blind.

According to the intelligence agency, Ukrainian forces struck a 48Ya6-K1 Podlet low-altitude radar and an RLM-M module from the 55Zh6M Nebo-M air defense complex.

The RLM-M module was destroyed while in motion, as Russian personnel were leaving their duty position when Ukrainian drones hit, HUR added.

The Podlet is designed to detect aircraft, helicopters, and drones flying close to the ground, while the Nebo-M complex can track ballistic missiles and stealth targets.

HUR did not specify the exact location of the strike.

The United Kingdom will finance thousands of long-range, one-way attack drones for Ukraine as part of its military aid, U.K. Defense Minister John Healey said on Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group in London, Suspilne reported.

The London gathering marks the latest and 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit, which brings together dozens of Kyiv's allies to coordinate military aid.

The drones will be manufactured in the United Kingdom and delivered to Ukraine within the next 12 months, Healey said, stressing that London will continue to support Kyiv's efforts to end the war.

"Peace is possible. But as (U.S. President Donald) Trump said, peace is achieved through strength," Healey said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking at the same meeting, said the first launch vehicles of two Patriot air defense systems Germany had pledged to Ukraine were delivered.

Berlin had promised the delivery for months, with the launchers initially expected to arrive in August.

Pistorius added that Germany will also begin a new "deep strike" initiative and strengthen support for Ukraine's drone production. Contracts worth 300 million euros ($351,6 million) are being signed with Ukrainian defense companies for the supply of several thousand long-range drones of various types, he said.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, attending the meeting, said Kyiv's priority remains uninterrupted military and financial support, strengthening air defense, and developing joint defense production with partners.

The European Union has fulfilled 80% of its plan to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament on Sept. 9.

"We aim for 100% by October," Kallas said. "This is all so that Ukraine can defend itself, can defend its civilians, and push back the aggression."

The joint initiative, first proposed by Kallas, is part of wider EU efforts to sustain Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion. When Kallas last reported on April 3, the EU had secured only around half of the needed amount from member states.

The ammunition plan is tied to a broader 40-billion-euro ($45.6 billion) defense fund for Ukraine, though the larger proposal has yet to win full consensus among EU leaders.

According to Kallas, since February 2022, EU members have provided Ukraine with nearly 169 billion euros ($200 billion) in overall aid, including more than 63 billion euros ($74 billion) in military support.

"Ukraine's bravery, backed up by international support, has already prevented Russia from achieving its military goals. But it is not enough," she said. "The only option we have is to: pile more pressure on Russia; provide more support to Ukraine; and prepare for the day after."‌

