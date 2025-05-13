EU prepares capital controls, tariffs on Russia in case Hungary blocks sanctions, FT reports

The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
"We agreed to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy."
Zelensky on May 12 removed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense apparatus.
Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
The phone call comes as Moscow once again rejected a 30-day ceasefire, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming that a ceasefire would give "Kyiv a break to restore its military potential and continue its confrontation with Russia."
EU prepares capital controls, tariffs on Russia in case Hungary blocks sanctions, FT reports
The European Union may impose capital controls and tariffs on Russia if Hungary blocks the extension of economic sanctions against Moscow, the Financial Times (FT) reported on May 13, citing its undisclosed sources.
The news comes as Ukraine's European allies have signaled their commitment to increase sanctions pressure on Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire soon.
The European Commission has informed member states that a large part of the sanctions, including the frozen 200 billion euro ($222 billion) in Russian state assets, could be moved to a different legal basis to circumvent Budapest's veto, five officials told the FT.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of the most Russia-friendly European leaders, has repeatedly obstructed sanctions on Moscow and threatened to veto the extension of economic restrictions, including import bans and price caps in sectors such as energy.
Some of the sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree on an extension.
Brussels is reportedly considering methods for bypassing Budapest's veto that would require only a majority of EU countries to extend sanctions. Capital controls that would stop cash flows to Russia and trade measures such as tariffs are two options that the European Commission has mentioned in recent weeks, officials said.
The EU has been discussing ways of preventing Hungary from derailing the extension of sanctions for months. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), other options on the table include leaving the sanctions in effect without the formal extension through a legal loophole.
Brussels may also consider not actually adopting the upcoming 17th package of sanctions but instead "horse-trading" with Hungary for its extension, RFE/RL reported.
Germany previously threatened to introduce new sanctions on Moscow in coordination with European partners if it did not implement a ceasefire by the end of May 12. The EU also plans to unveil another round of sanctions against Russia on May 14, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin countered the allied demand for a ceasefire by inviting Ukraine to participate in direct negotiations in Istanbul starting May 15. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, these talks would be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was prepared to meet Putin in Turkey and has reiterated the demand for a full and unconditional ceasefire.