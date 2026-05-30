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Ukraine aligns sanctions with EU's 20th package against Russia as Zelensky signs decrees

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine aligns sanctions with EU's 20th package against Russia as Zelensky signs decrees
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko (R) during a briefing with members of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 5, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on May 29 imposing new sanctions that align Ukraine's restrictions with the European Union's 20th sanctions package against Russia, the Presidential Office announced on May 30.

The EU's 20th package targeted Russia's energy, financial, and trade sectors, as well as the Russian defense industry, manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment, software, oil, gas, and gold mining companies.

The measures cover 120 individuals and entities targeted by the EU over Russia's war against Ukraine and impose economic restrictions on key sectors of the Russian economy.

According to the Presidential Office, the sanctions list includes executives of Russian defense enterprises, military personnel, and collaborators who have cooperated with Russian-controlled occupation authorities in Ukrainian territories seized by the Kremlin.

The latest package adds restrictions on 16 Russian citizens and 31 companies based in Russia, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions on seven Sudanese citizens, 19 Iranian nationals, and 11 Iranian companies allegedly linked to the production of ballistic missiles and drones used by Russia in the war.

The restrictions also apply to the Russian manufacturer of aerospace products and drone components, Atlant Aero LLC, as well as to the Russian manufacturer of communication systems and components for drones and missiles, Irz-Zvyazok LLC.

The decrees are part of Kyiv's broader effort to coordinate sanctions policy with its European partners, following the EU's adoption of its 20th sanctions package. On April 22, EU ambassadors agreed on the 20th package of sanctions imposed against Moscow, after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto over the measures.

"We are continuing to coordinate our sanctions regimes with the EU and our partners. We expect further pressure to be brought to bear on Russia and on all those who help sustain its aggression," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine's top sanctions policy official, said.

"We are already finalizing our joint work on draft EU and partner state sanctions decisions, in particular the 21st sanctions package," Vlasiuk added.

Ukraine and Brussels have already begun discussions on the 21st package of sanctions against Moscow, following the passage of the 20th package.

Kyiv's European partners have imposed massive economic restrictions on Russia after the outbreak of its full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, aiming to cut off its revenue streams and stifle its ability to wage war.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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