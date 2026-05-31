Germany sends new IRIS-T system to Ukraine as Kyiv braces for next Russian mass attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 31 that Ukraine had received a new IRIS-T air defense system from Germany the previous day.

"We thank Germany for its constant contribution to protecting people; thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support," Zelensky said on X.

"But we also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks."

The IRIS-T is an integral part of Ukraine's layered air defense system which consists of multiple different systems, most supplied by Western allies

The short-range system can hit a target at a distance of 12 km (8 miles) and at an altitude of up to 8 km (4 miles), while the medium-range system can reach targets at 40 km (24 miles) and at an altitude of 20 km (13 miles).

The IRIS-T launchers, which can carry eight missiles, are portable and can be transported on tracked platforms or trucks made by its German manufacturer, Diehl Defense.

The German-made system is optimized to defend against low-flying subsonic and low radar cross-section targets like cruise missiles, but it is not capable of intercepting a ballistic missile, according to experts.

The delivery comes as Ukraine continues to contend with sustained Russian airstrikes targeting civilian and critical infrastructure, amid a shortage of air defense systems.

Russian forces launched more than 2,300 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles over the past week, according to Zelensky.

"All these strikes were directed simply at ordinary civilian infrastructure – residential buildings and energy facilities," Zelensky said.

"Every day, we are working to ensure greater protection against Russian terror."

Zelensky also said Ukraine reached important agreements with Sweden this week on a new aid package that includes strengthening its air force with Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets. His remarks follow Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's announcement on May 28 that Ukraine will receive 16 used Gripen C/D aircraft, while Stockholm will also help Kyiv acquire up to 20 newer Gripen E jets.

Zelensky added that new contributions were received in 2026 under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, stressing the need to continue supporting the initiative.

"We are counting on both the U.S. and European partners. It is anti-ballistic defense that is one of the key priorities for Ukraine," the president added.

Zelensky's statement comes amid threats from Moscow about potential new strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 25 that Moscow intended to target what it described as Ukrainian "decision-making centers" and advised Washington to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.

Separately, Russia's Foreign Ministry called on foreign nationals, including diplomats, to leave the capital. Despite these warnings, no foreign embassies in Kyiv reported evacuating staff.

Meanwhile, Zelensky sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, cautioning about Ukraine's increasing shortage of air defense systems, especially those designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

Speaking on May 30, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. will "find a way" to help Ukraine defend itself, coming days after Zelensky sent the urgent letter to the White House.