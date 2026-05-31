5 killed, 37 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day, with most casualties in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At least five people were killed and 37 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reporting the highest number of civilian casualties, local authorities said on May 31.

Twelve people were injured in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including 11 in the Nikopol district and one in the Kryvyi Rih district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

The Nikopol district is regularly subjected to Russian attacks as it lies across the Dnipro River from Energodar, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022. Energodar is also home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where Russian forces are based and which has been used as leverage in nuclear threats.

The attacks came as Russia carried out a wider overnight drone assault on Ukraine. The Air Force said Russia launched 229 drones, 212 of which were intercepted. At least 14 drones reached their targets at 11 locations, while falling debris was recorded at five sites.

Russian attacks killed two people and wounded seven in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In neighboring Donetsk Oblast to the east, two people were killed and four were injured, according to the local authorities.

Russian forces struck the town of Koriukivka in Chernihiv Oblast, hitting a parking lot at a local business and killing a driver, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russia attacked the regional capital of Kharkiv and 15 other towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, wounding 11 people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Sumy Oblast, two men were injured in Russian drone attacks, the local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring one person, over the past day, the local military administration said.