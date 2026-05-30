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Ukrainian military destroy two Russian Tu-142 naval aircraft, Iskander missile system on Black Sea coast

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukrainian military destroy two Russian Tu-142 naval aircraft, Iskander missile system on Black Sea coast
A screenshot of a video showing Tu-142 long-range bombers attacked at a military airfield in Russia's Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, overnight on May 30, 2026. (Robert "Magyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Ukrainian drones have destroyed two Russian Tu-142 naval aircraft and an Iskander ballistic missile system, overnight on May 30, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported.

The Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft were attacked at a military airfield in Taganrog, a port city on the Sea of Azov in Rostov Oblast, Brovdi said.

The strike was achieved by the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, a unit that specializes in deep strikes on Russian military targets and oil and gas infrastructure.

The Tu-142 is a long-range marine reconnaissance anti-submarine aircraft operated by the Russian navy, based on Russia's Tu-95 strategic bomber platform, which is often used for mass cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Iskander operational-tactical missile system is a Russian system capable of launching ballistic missiles up to 500 kilometers.

The weapon, which can only be reliably shot down by the advanced U.S.-built Patriot system, has played a key role in attacks against Ukrainain cities and energy infrastructure,

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Video showing Tu-142 long-range bombers attacked at a military airfield in Russia's Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, overnight on May 30, 2026. (Robert "Magyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slusar reported on Telegram that a fuel tank, an oil tanker, and an administrative building in the port of Taganrog caught fire following a Ukrainian drone strike. Slusar further claimed that two people were injured in the city amid the attack.

Taganrog is a major Russian port city on the Sea of Azov just over 40 kilometers from the state border with the now-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

The city has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks, with explosions last reported in the area overnight on May 27.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia.

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New territory reported liberated as Ukraine makes fresh offensive push on southern front
UkraineRussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaAttacks on RussiaDrone attackRostov OblastUnmanned Systems Forces
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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