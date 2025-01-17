Hungary's Orban urges EU to lift Russia sanctions, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the European Union to lift sanctions on Russia, news portal Telex reported on Jan. 17.

According to the Hungarian outlet, Orban said it's "time to throw sanctions out the window" and establish a sanctions-free relationship with Russia during a radio interview.

He also described the European Union as being in a "drunken stage" but predicted a "sobering up" in Brussels.

The statements come as Orban reportedly told EU leaders he plans to wait until U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office before deciding on extending the bloc's sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 19.

Orban, whose government is widely regarded as the EU's most Russia-friendly, has repeatedly criticized aid for Ukraine, arguing it prolongs and escalates the war.

"If they hadn’t cheated in 2020, Donald Trump would have remained president, and then there would be no Ukrainian-Russian war," he said, referencing false claims that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Orban framed peace in Ukraine as essential to Hungary's economic goals, saying that European perspectives on Ukraine should go beyond the "lens of war."

Orban also announced plans for protective economic measures to "safeguard" Hungarian agricultural sectors, citing Ukraine as a potential economic threat to Europe.

Orban's remarks come amid strained relations between Hungary and the EU. In July, the European Commission criticized Hungary for failing to meet democratic standards, particularly regarding political financing, conflicts of interest, and media independence.

Opposition leader Peter Magyar called for early elections on Jan. 1, citing Orban's declining popularity and allegations of corruption, which Magyar claims have turned Hungary into "the EU's poorest, most corrupt nation."