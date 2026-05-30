Zelensky meets top officials, announces preparation for 'important negotiations' ahead

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a special meeting with three of his top officials on May 30 to discuss key steps in the near future, including "important negotiations."

The president spoke with Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Head of the Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Zelensky said on social media.

Top of the agenda was Ukraine's diplomatic efforts, particularly the urgent need to acquire more air defense interceptor missiles, and follow through with existing agreements on the joint production of drones. with the United States and European partners.

"We identified priorities for the next few weeks: anti-ballistics, bilateral documents on the production and supply of drones," Zelensky said, "in particular the Drone Deal with the European Union, and preparation of meetings in several formats."

The meeting comes around a week after Zelensky sent an urgent letter to U.S. President Donald Trump detailing Ukraine's need for PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the advanced Patriot air defense system, which remains the only reliable defense against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

On the topic of the "important negotiations" mentioned, Zelensky added that for now, no details would be made public.

Efforts made by the Trump administration over 2025 to negotiate a quick peace between Ukraine and Russia have stalled, with Moscow showing no interest in a 30-day ceasefire and Kyiv refusing to hand over the rest of Donetsk Oblast into Russian occupation.

On May 22, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that the talks were effectively at a standstill.

"If we see an opportunity to pull together talks that are productive, not counterproductive, and that have the chance to be fruitful, we're prepared to play that role," Rubio said after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden.

"There are no such talks occurring at this time."

Also discussed was the so-called "humanitarian track," — in particularly ongoing efforts to secure more prisoner-of-war exchanges, as well as "new decisions on supporting Ukraine" in the energy sector, as the country slowly prepares for what is likely to be another very difficult winter of Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure.