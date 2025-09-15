KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

EU completes final screening round in Ukraine accession talks

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
EU completes final screening round in Ukraine accession talks
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The European Union and Ukraine have completed the final screening meetings for Chapter 11 of accession negotiations, focused on "Agriculture and Rural Development," Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on Sept. 15.

Over three days of discussions, the Ukrainian delegation presented 28 thematic blocks outlining the state of agricultural reforms, progress in digitalization, state support mechanisms, market regulation, and overall development of the sector.

The delegation also reported on the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU law in five key areas: financial and administrative structures, agricultural markets, quality policy, organic production, and the promotion of agricultural products.

According to the ministry, the European Commission gave a positive assessment of the materials presented.

The EU's accession process divides EU law into six thematic "negotiating clusters," each grouping related chapters that candidate countries must align with.

Ukraine formally launched accession talks with the EU in June 2024, but none of the six clusters has been opened yet.

In May, Kyiv announced it had completed all domestic procedures to launch the first cluster, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said in January that Ukraine's "ambitious goal" was to open nearly all negotiation clusters by the end of 2025.

The media reported in July that Brussels had considered opening the first cluster with Ukraine in mid-July, but the plan did not proceed due to internal EU reasons.

‘Opinion is shifting towards this idea,’ says Polish FM Sikorski on NATO closing the sky over western Ukraine
Russia has faced little to no consequences following its brazen Sept. 10 attack on Poland, yet Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is upbeat about NATO’s response and how things have played out since. “I think Russia lost this confrontation,” Sikorski told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference held in Kyiv on Sept 12-13. Poland downed only four out of 19 drones that entered its airspace, with one of the drones falling nearly
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Article image
UkraineEconomyUkraine EU accessionEconomy MinistryEuropean Union
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 15
Show More

Editors' Picks