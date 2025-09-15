EU completes final screening round in Ukraine accession talks

The European Union and Ukraine have completed the final screening meetings for Chapter 11 of accession negotiations, focused on "Agriculture and Rural Development," Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on Sept. 15.

Over three days of discussions, the Ukrainian delegation presented 28 thematic blocks outlining the state of agricultural reforms, progress in digitalization, state support mechanisms, market regulation, and overall development of the sector.

The delegation also reported on the alignment of Ukrainian legislation with EU law in five key areas: financial and administrative structures, agricultural markets, quality policy, organic production, and the promotion of agricultural products.

According to the ministry, the European Commission gave a positive assessment of the materials presented.

The EU's accession process divides EU law into six thematic "negotiating clusters," each grouping related chapters that candidate countries must align with.

Ukraine formally launched accession talks with the EU in June 2024, but none of the six clusters has been opened yet.

In May, Kyiv announced it had completed all domestic procedures to launch the first cluster, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said in January that Ukraine's "ambitious goal" was to open nearly all negotiation clusters by the end of 2025.

The media reported in July that Brussels had considered opening the first cluster with Ukraine in mid-July, but the plan did not proceed due to internal EU reasons.