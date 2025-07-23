Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

EU privately warns Ukraine anti-graft agencies law is a setback for membership talks, media reports

3 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
EU privately warns Ukraine anti-graft agencies law is a setback for membership talks, media reports
Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, visits Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2024 ( Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

The EU has privately warned Ukraine that its new law curtailing independence of anti-corruption bodies undermines the country's EU membership aspirations, European Pravda reported on July 23, citing undisclosed EU sources.

EU officials reportedly expressed alarm over the legislation, which grants the prosecutor general sweeping powers over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). The bill prompted widespread protests across Ukraine.

The legislation, swiftly pushed through by President Volodymyr Zelensky's lawmakers on July 22 and signed by the president the same day, "crossed red lines" for Brussels, the sources told European Pravda.

According to the outlet, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos tried to dissuade Kyiv from adopting the legislation.

The official spoke with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European Integration, Taras Kachka, to warn that the move would violate commitments tied to Ukraine's candidate status and derail preparations for formal EU accession talks.

Kos reportedly told Kachka that this step is a setback not only for opening the first negotiations cluster but also for implementing the seven EU recommendations, which are a condition for Ukraine's candidate status.

Kos also said publicly on July 22 that she expressed "serious concerns" over the law during the meeting with Kachka and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

"We'll continue working with Ukraine on the necessary rule of law reforms & progress on its EU path," she wrote on X.

According to European Pravda, the EU was planning to use a technical loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto and start the talks on the first accession cluster on July 18 — a plan that has not come to pass due to internal EU reasons.

Kos reportedly told Kachka that some EU members noted that the decision not to rush the first cluster may have been the right step given the law's passage.

Editorial: Zelensky just betrayed Ukraine’s democracy — and everyone fighting for it
Editor’s note: This editorial has been updated to reflect the fact Zelensky signed the bill into law on the evening of July 22, as shown on the Parliament’s website. Last week, we warned of a coming anti-democratic backslide. Now, we see it happening. A parliamentary vote, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s lawmakers, today took away the independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption bodies — the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Z
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Article image

Olha Stefanishyna, the former deputy prime minister for European Integration, confirmed in an interview for European Pravda that July 18 was indeed expected to be the start day of the accession talks.

European Pravda's EU sources reportedly worry that Zelensky's approval of the law could "freeze" Ukraine's accession process, and some European officials believe that EU accession is no longer a priority for Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims made by European Pravda's article.

Following an online meeting with EU Commission official Gert Jan Koopman on July 23, Kachka sought to reassure Brussels that European integration remains Ukraine's top priority.

"European integration transformations, in particular those defined by the Roadmap on the Rule of Law, remain a priority for us — Ukraine will continue to implement measures aimed at achieving the goals set out in the document," Kachka said.

Critics say the new law reclassifies NABU and SAPO as ordinary law enforcement bodies, giving the prosecutor general authority to interfere in investigations, issue procedural orders, and block corruption cases.

Zelensky met with Ukraine's law enforcement and anti-corruption institutions on July 23, promising to present a joint action plan within two weeks.

The president said the leaders agreed to develop coordinated reforms to restore public trust and ensure accountability.

In their official statement after the meeting with Zelensky, NABU and SAPO stressed that the recent legislative changes "significantly undermine the independence" of their institutions.

‘We all hear what society is saying’ — Zelensky vows anti-corruption plan within 2 weeks amid backlash over controversial bill
“We see what people expect from state institutions — ensured justice and the effective functioning of each institution,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
UkraineEuropean UnionUkraine EU accessionUkraine's EU accession talksAnti-corruptionNABUVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 23
Show More

Editors' Picks