'Key milestone' — Ukraine takes step toward opening 1st EU negotiation cluster

This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
"Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv. "And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process."
Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace."
"Contrary to Kremlin narratives, time is not on Russia’s side," reads a new report from the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE).
'Key milestone' — Ukraine takes step toward opening 1st EU negotiation cluster
Ukraine has concluded all domestic procedures needed to launch the first cluster in the EU accession talks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on May 14.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Shmyhal said, calling it a "key milestone in Ukraine’s EU accession."
Ukraine formally launched the talks with the EU in June 2024, but not a single one of the six negotiation clusters has been opened so far. European officials blamed the delays on Hungary's opposition to Kyiv's entry.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly blocked EU military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, said that Kyiv's accession would "destroy" Hungary and announced a nationwide poll on the issue.
Budapest has cited Ukraine’s alleged discrimination against its Hungarian minority as a key obstacle — an accusation Kyiv rejects. Hungary has also raised concerns over agriculture and security, referencing the ongoing war with Russia.
Hungarian and Ukrainian officials were set to hold talks on the status of the Hungarian minority rights on May 12, but Budapest suspended them amid Kyiv's accusations of espionage and a subsequent diplomatic fallout.