'Key milestone' — Ukraine takes step toward opening 1st EU negotiation cluster

Ukraine has concluded all domestic procedures needed to launch the first cluster in the EU accession talks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on May 14.

The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Shmyhal said, calling it a "key milestone in Ukraine’s EU accession."

Ukraine formally launched the talks with the EU in June 2024, but not a single one of the six negotiation clusters has been opened so far. European officials blamed the delays on Hungary's opposition to Kyiv's entry.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly blocked EU military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, said that Kyiv's accession would "destroy" Hungary and announced a nationwide poll on the issue.

Budapest has cited Ukraine’s alleged discrimination against its Hungarian minority as a key obstacle — an accusation Kyiv rejects. Hungary has also raised concerns over agriculture and security, referencing the ongoing war with Russia.

Hungarian and Ukrainian officials were set to hold talks on the status of the Hungarian minority rights on May 12, but Budapest suspended them amid Kyiv's accusations of espionage and a subsequent diplomatic fallout.